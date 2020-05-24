Regarding concerns about the governor’s focus on climate change during the pandemic:
I read recently that Gov. Jay Inslee’s press secretary, Mike Faulk, said the governor believes new investment in green energy is an example of how government can stimulate the economic recovery. (Skagit Valley Herald)
During the Great Depression, the Works Progress Administration provided jobs and income to the unemployed while developing infrastructure to support current and future society.
Its goal was to employ most of the unemployed people on relief until the economy recovered. Projects were initiated, planned and sponsored by states, counties or cities. (Wikipedia)
I can see how the word “opportunity” in reference to our current pandemic could easily rub people the wrong way, but to look at creating jobs that could not only benefit the many people who have lost theirs, while also helping to improve our environment seems like a positive.
Putting people back to work is a good thing.
Climate change seriously impacts the quality of life for all of us, and for generations to come.
Please don’t take this wrong. The pandemic is horrible. People have died, lives have been seriously impacted financially, and many have experienced the emotional distress of being cut off from family and friends.
But at the same time, should we drop other serious issues?
Dorothy de Fremery
Sedro-Woolley
