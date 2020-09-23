The most important issue in this election is the pandemic even though it is not on the ballot.
The pandemic, and how we choose to manage it, impacts the economy, unemployment, schools, homelessness and who is elected.
Our public health department has made it clear the appropriate way to manage this pandemic is wearing a mask, social distancing and hand washing.
They did not come up with this plan for some of us. It is not political. It is the right way to manage a pandemic.
If we all follow this standard of practice, we will be able to lessen the negative impact on our local economy, open businesses and schools, lessen unemployment and homelessness, and reduce illness and death. Our public health department and Dr. Howard Leibrand have been doing a super job.
I thought I knew who I would be voting for but this changed when I read about the Skagit County Republican gala.
If you are a candidate and choose to not wear a mask, you are choosing not to have my vote.
Carol Torset
Sedro-Woolley
