...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15
to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds
15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PST early this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this
afternoon to midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15
to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds
15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PST early this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this
afternoon to midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Like many, I am beyond tired of COVID-19 and hopeful the apparent decline of omicron infections signals a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. However, we have seen this play before — life seems about to return to normal when a new virus variant suddenly enters the stage.
Infectious disease experts have warned since early in the global pandemic that until we stop the virus everywhere, no one is safe anywhere. And yet, the wealthiest governments in the world (including the U.S.) have not come close to fulfilling their commitments to make vaccine doses available to people in less wealthy countries. In many of these poorer countries, vaccination rates remain dangerously low. The specter of new and more lethal variants arising there and circling the globe is dreadfully real.
Rather than focusing on this threat and holding leaders’ feet to the fire, the American news media instead generally reports on groundbreaking treatments and heralded new vaccines to deal with any new variants that come our way. This reminds me of the old fable of the boy with his fingers in the dike, plugging holes to prevent the flood from the other side spilling into the town. No matter how many fingers plugged new holes in the dike, it was never enough.
Our political leaders — and we the public and media that must vigilantly keep them accountable — need to address the flood on the other side of the dike rather than counting on having enough fingers to plug the holes. We have already lost too many lives to COVID.
Helping less wealthy countries vaccinate their people as rapidly as possible is not only the morally right thing to do, it is in our self-interest to do so. Otherwise, we will be plugging holes for a long, long time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.