I was sad to hear that Washington state is going to pass a law to let the state interfere with a child's upbringing without the parents' knowledge (transgender).
There is a reason a child can't get a driver's license until they're 16 or be classified as an adult until they're 18. It's called maturity.
Responsible parents care about what's happening to their children and also realize how many times children can change their minds from one year to the next and that they can rebel. When a child gets into trouble, it usually falls back on the parents.
A couple of weeks ago there were hundreds of teens rioting in Chicago, causing damage and injuring people. Lawmakers from both sides made comments about "where were the parents." It's easy to want to involve the parents when things like this happen.
How many times have we read about a child dying or being abused because the state puts them back into a home so they can be with their biological parents? They seem to think these parents have rights.
Things like this are OK, but when it comes down to medical decisions that could change their lives forever, parents are not supposed to know what's going on or be involved.
It's hard enough to raise a child without the state driving a wedge between them and their parents. You gave birth to that child, not the state, and you should have rights.
With all the crazy stuff going on now, to me it is more important than ever to have communication between kids and their parents.
When a child turns 18 they are an adult and should have the right to make these life-changing decisions and truly know what's right for them.
