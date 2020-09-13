Don’t care what party it is. If a party cannot fundraise without breaking the governor’s and County Health department rules, then the party is not lawful enough to deserve our votes.
To have one of our county commissioners attend a 400-person fundraiser shows distinct lack of leadership, especially when doing so undermines our County Health Department’s efforts at containing COVID-19. Another candidate for commissioner also attended, as well as a couple of state-level politicians, all of whom displayed their priority of being elected over following pandemic emergency laws and rules.
Let’s check the virus statistics in two weeks to see how much they rise. Meanwhile, let’s help county Health Officer Howard Leibrand do his tough job by staying home as much as possible and wearing masks for our vital trips.
No one that places political party over public health is a leader for our community.
Rebecca Peck
Bow
