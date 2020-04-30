I received a $1,200 deposit in my checking account, which had me puzzled. I finally realized that it was the $1,200 Coronovirus Stimulus Check authorized by Congress and sent by the IRS.
After much deliberation, I decided to pass the $1,200 along to our local Island Hospital.
Why? Because of the excellent care my family received. Of course.
But also because times are tough at the hospital, and the hospital staff is being called upon to take the lead in this pandemic battle we're waging. And lastly, my government gifted $1,200 to me with no strings attached.
So why? Because I can. And maybe you could too, if things are OK with you.
Howard Pellett
Anacortes
