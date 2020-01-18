House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's spectacle of shame in handing out commemorative souvenir pens during the televised signing of the House impeachment documents, tells you all you need to know. The phony stoical procession to deliver the documents to the Senate was also an embarrassment.
Along with her righteous indignation and dramatics these past three years, Pelosi has forgotten one important ingredient if you want to lead a nation. You have to actually accomplish something before you can regain voter support. Tyranny isn't it.
Because the Mueller investigation, and now the House impeachment façade has been all about changing public opinion, and knowing their charges against the president fails constitutional scrutiny, their real goal has always been about disenfranchising his character, his leadership successes and to win back the presidency. It's always been about regaining power in 2020.
Those tactics have been obvious, especially since Democrats have refused to participate, or even acknowledge our nation's successful turnaround in economic growth, immigration reform, international cooperation, energy sustainability and military preparedness. They feel their only hope in surviving Trump's mega accomplishments is to continue their political demolition against him.
Sadly, what we've been witnessing is a form of fascism in our own nation. By creating one fictitious scandal after another to bolster propaganda and instigate and coordinate negative press to hopefully derail the president's chances of re-election, it's been devil may care, full steam ahead and political grave digging in hopes of finding any bone to pick with him.
However, national polls show America has had enough of their side show antics, and hopefully the Senate will put an end to this baseless impeachment debacle and the relentless chokehold on our nation.
Linda Wales
Mount Vernon
