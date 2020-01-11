By the time this letter is posted, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may have sent over the articles of impeachment. However, it is still worthwhile to opine that she was wrong on how she delayed the transmittal of the document.
The reason is not political. There was nothing wrong with attempting to influence the manner in which the Senate conducted its part of the process — the trial. The error was in attempting to demand that the Senate abide by her instructions. If anyone had a chance to control how a prosecutor or judge would conduct your trial in a criminal matter, you would want to do so. However, the rules prevent this.
Regardless of how right or fair Pelosi’s arguments might be (and many agree with her), she can only influence but cannot edict how the senators approach the case.
To better illustrate the point, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would have very much wanted to control the procedures the House used in the impeachment process. There is overwhelming evidence that the House conducted the inquiry in the poorest manner conceivable and violated almost every precept of fairness.
The Senate leader could do nothing about this because the rules do not allow it — period. He is following precisely the procedures/rules that were used during the last two impeachments. Pelosi claims this is not true, but she and Chuck Schumer are dead wrong.
Once the full record is out in some tell-all book, we will see just how ugly the House of Representatives behaved. It can be argued that Pelosi is motivated beyond pure politics. After her comment about Trump being an “imposter,” a certain level of personal animus toward Trump has become evident, which is unhealthy. Let’s not get into “two wrongs make it right” — he says bad things too. It’s like federal kindergarten sometimes.
Brian Hanson
Mount Vernon
