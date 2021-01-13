I oppose establishing civil penalties for those in violation of the mask mandate. We are in divisive times and it would better serve our community to have our elected officials find ways to bring us together. Fines will only serve to divide us further. There are other ways to accomplish goals.
It is true — you get more flies with honey. I encourage our officials to establish well-understood guidelines and positive messages/programs in our community that bring us together so that we may get through this pandemic as quickly as possible. Civil penalties would pit us against each other. It is time for us to heal, not divide.
Sonja Clarke
Mount Vernon
