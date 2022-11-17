Last Sunday afternoon, my daughter treated me to the last performance of the opera "Otello" at McIntyre Hall.
This moving and beautifully performed tragedy dealt with viciously spread “misinformation,” lies, deceit and racism in order to overthrow the Moor, Otello, to discredit his victories, his position of power and domestic happiness, all for the goal of personal power.
Iago, our lying villain, personifies not only the evil of the 1500s in Cyprus, but of the recent political reality in this country.
The trepidation of a MAGA victory in the 2022 election was a reflection of the opera, lies over truth, vengeance politics, justice defeated.
Yet the voice of America voters has spoken, and they have spoken against chaos, against lies, extremism and “misinformation.”
Katie Hobbs won her Arizona governorship over election denier Katie Lake. Marie Glusenkemp Perez beat Joe Kemp, who supported Mr. Trump’s lies, a total abortion ban and the ability of the casual gun buyer to purchase a machine gun.
One quietly hoped such an outcome might be possible, that common sense and truth still mattered, that a Supreme Court that refuses to take public opinion and the majority of the will of the people into consideration, would be held to account.
And they were held to account, and the voice of the people of this country spoke through their votes. The voice of the American people (mostly) said, “We are still a democracy, we believe in the rule of law, justice over injustice.”
The true tragedy of power in vindictive hands has been averted, as the tragedy that defeated the Moor, Otello, was not. I breath more easily, feel faith in our people restored.
