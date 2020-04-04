Support Local Journalism


As I open the paper this morning, April 2, I see all the letters to the editor are piled on the president and how bad he is doing with the health care crisis.

Here is an experience I had many years ago with a local tragedy. There was a public vigil and all the Seattle news stations were covering it. A man I know told a TV reporter that I was connected to some of the people involved. I agreed to be interviewed. Once the camera started, the reporter asked basically the same question repeatedly. If I quit working in fishing because I was afraid and it was too dangerous. I told him repeatedly the reason why I quit and I did so without blubbering and being emotional. Needless to say I was not on the telecast that night.

So if someone like me that is not that important can be irritated to no end from a very brief moment, I can imagine what any president has to endure.

That said, I am not a fan of the president, but in this case I can sympathize.

Marvin Wold

Anacortes 

