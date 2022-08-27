I recently read about all of the apartments being built in Sedro-Woolley. With this growth comes children. Where are all of these kiddos going to fit into an already full school district?

I also worry about the police, fire department, paramedics and EMTs. In my opinion, we should renovate the schools that need it and build more schools before we promote this growth.

