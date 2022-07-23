...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Kudos to our Skagit County commissioners for their unanimous vote for a six-month moratorium on farmland mitigation to promote salmon habitat in connection with Seattle City Light's Skagit River dam relicensing. (Skagit Valley Herald, July 19).
The matter of dam relicensing appears to be a pointless federal bureaucratic requirement that begs the question: What are the consequences of not "successfully" relicensing them, i.e., failing whatever measures are deemed necessary?
Certainly these dams will not be shut down, idled and taken out of operation with loss of power generation, all without ongoing maintenance. They certainly will not be taken down (breached), unleashing the potential for massive flooding and other catastrophes downstream. Common sense says the dams are there permanently, regardless of licensing requirements and status.
The greatest adverse impact by far on salmon habitat is urbanization, and all the current efforts at stream preservation, expensive culvert enhancements and the like will be overwhelmed by population growth.
It is predicted that the Puget Sound region — Olympia to the Canadian border — will, in the next few decades, look like the greater San Francisco Bay area does today: wall to wall humanity. If there is any doubt that this is the direction we are headed, all one has to do is look at the massive distribution warehouses that have sprung up on Marine View Drive in Everett, at Smokey Point near Arlington and just east of Skagit Regional Airport with more to follow underway.
Companies wouldn't invest in and build these huge facilities if they didn't believe the area and markets will grow exponentially.
Of course, no one wants to see the salmon and orcas disappear from the area, but urbanization makes it inevitable. It is time to acknowledge that fact and plan accordingly.
