Kudos to our Skagit County commissioners for their unanimous vote for a six-month moratorium on farmland mitigation to promote salmon habitat in connection with Seattle City Light's Skagit River dam relicensing. (Skagit Valley Herald, July 19).

The matter of dam relicensing appears to be a pointless federal bureaucratic requirement that begs the question: What are the consequences of not "successfully" relicensing them, i.e., failing whatever measures are deemed necessary?

