The Trump administration has proposed a new rule designed to slash $2.6 billion in Social Security disability insurance over the next 10 years.
Workers pay into Social Security with every paycheck, but hundreds of thousands of disabled Americans who rely on Social Security Disability Insurance to survive would be forced to re-prove their eligibility to receive benefits as often as every six months.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that many will lose benefits, "not because their conditions have improved and they can now work, but because of the administrative and paperwork hurdles it will create."
The last time this policy was implemented, 21,176 people died.
In the 1980s, the Reagan administration implemented a policy resulting in 200,000 Americans losing their earned Social Security disability benefits with thousands losing their lives. At the time, thanks to a massive public outcry, they were forced to reverse this attack on Social Security.
But now, without regard for history or human life, the Trump administration has proposed a similar rule that’s designed to rip benefits away from hundreds of thousands of Americans with disabilities.
While Social Security is best known as a retirement program, disability and survivors benefits are equally essential.
The federal government is accepting public comment on these proposed rules through the end of January. Join thousands of other Americans who have submitted public comments opposing Trump's new Social Security cuts.
Cuts to Social Security are just plain unacceptable. Period.
Richard Austin
Mount Vernon
