The Skagit County Planning Commission met on Feb. 8, and its first order of business was to reconsider the censure of one of its members, Mark Lundsten.
Mark had been censured for offering a minority report to Skagit County commissioners after the Planning Commission had voted to deny the widely supported heron boundary petition. Their contention for the censure was that once a vote was held, discussion of the matter must cease. Lundsten since presented a letter from Rich Weyrich, prosecuting attorney of Skagit County, that stated this “censure” was essentially denying Lundsten’s right to free speech. The commission voted to uphold the censure anyway.
What the commission members are doing here is using the censure as a tool to cut off discussion of the merits of environmental protections in this county. They are committed to enforce development at all costs. They look down at their laps when the discussion turns to herons and water pollution.
They only give sustainability lip service. For example, the Envision Skagit project ended up in the round file of the planning department after a group claimed that the plan was all a plot by the United Nations to take over Skagit County. Really? It became another exercise in futility for the wide range of county citizens who are trying to sustain agriculture, fishing and other resources here rather than promote unlimited development.
We all appreciate the environment we still have in Skagit County, but can the Plannning Commission see this? It apparently subscribes to the idea of suppressing free speech in an arbitrary process, so that environmental issues are swept aside.
I suggest that the group be entirely disbanded and reformed on the basis of sustainability.
Ginger Orsini
Guemes Island
