The Skagit County Planning Commission has become more trouble than it is worth.
It is an un-elected group, appointed by the county commissioners, whose real purpose is to give the commissioners cover for when they vote against the interests of Skagit citizens. It is stacked with far-right property rights activists, not a group representative of the diverse views of Skagit residents.
The commissioners can always say “We are acting on the recommendation of the Planning Commission,” when in fact it is filled with people who were chosen specifically to reflect the commissioners' views.
This is the problem with our Skagit County form of government. With only three commissioners, the county is run by a handshake between two of them.
Recently, they voted in a new Planning Commission member with no planning experience while two county commissioners voted to exclude the other candidate, who had actual planning experience.
Never mind that the Planning Commission often contradicts recommendations of actual county planners, who we pay for with our taxes.
We should disband the Planning Commission and urge the commissioners to begin really listening to diverse views. If they don’t, we should replace them with candidates who will.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.