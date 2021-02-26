Planning Commission upheld its duties
The Skagit County Planning Commission voted Feb. 9 to deny removing the censure placed on one of its members. The commission upheld its duties and responsibilities, upheld the commission’s by-laws and Roberts Rules of Order and followed proper procedures required to maintain a properly functioning commission. The Planning Commission makes recommendations only to the Skagit County commissioners.
One only has to view the Feb. 9 Planning Commission meeting video to appreciate and respect the professionalism, knowledge and accuracy the commission members displayed in their reasoning, deliberating to deny the one member’s request to remove the censure. Listening to Commissioner Mark Lundsten’s comments on his own behalf with all the time he needed made it easy to understand why the Planning Commission did not remove the censure.
Planning Commission Chairman Tim Raschko deserves much credit from the Skagit County community for his ability to keep order, his knowledge and patience in operating and maintaining properly functioning commission meetings.
The commission reacted professionally and rightfully in denying to remove the censure it placed on one of its own members.
Randy Good
Sedro Woolley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.