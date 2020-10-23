I’m writing to comment on an article in the Sept. 28 issue of Skagit Valley Herald: “County commissioner candidate censured by Planning Commission.”
I saw Mark Lundsten’s letter to the county commissioners dissenting from the Planning Commission’s recent recommendation about Great Blue Heron nesting sites as a legitimate, transparent and appropriate statement of his response to the Planning Commission’s recorded motion. The Planning Commission apparently did not.
Instead, the Planning Commission disagreed with his action and censured him, citing by-law language — that doesn’t actually exist — about “losing gracefully.”
The planning commissioners were presented science-based recommendations and testimony from knowledgeable citizens for protecting Great Blue Heron nesting areas in Skagit County.
By majority vote, this group denied the evidence. Instead, they based their “findings” on anecdotes and personal opinions of individual members.
I know that happened because I was there.
In this system the majority rules. However, apparently, the members feel that dissent is to be avoided. Consider our Supreme Court where dissenting opinions are frequently expressed, although the majority opinion rules. Why censor Lundsten for expressing his views? I would like to think the Planning Commission is strong enough to accept a challenge.
I respect Lundsten for expressing his dissenting or minority opinion to the county commissioners and for the responsibility and courage it displayed. I wish to commend him for going the extra mile to be heard on behalf of those who were present, and citizens of this county.
I invite all who would base their views about Lundsten on his censure for “gracelessness” to watch the recording of the Feb. 25 meeting at SkagitCounty.net and form your own conclusions about the commission’s respect for facts.
Eric Hall
Mount Vernon
