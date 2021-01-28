I think that the Mount Vernon City Council's consideration of funding for the Burlington homeless shelter project is very commendable and should be seriously considered.
There are many underlying causes for homelessness, and giving people a base site is a great step in solving some of their issues. I would hope the council would realize that and help.
It is a very complex situation, and I would hope Mount Vernon is concerned and has been affected by this situation. I agree it is the right thing to do.
Elaine LaParle
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.