Since the current riots and civil disobedience, I have yet to hear much praise or compliment for the men and women of our law enforcement community.
Too many lives of officers are lost in the line of duty, and too many people are incarcerated in this nation.
Members of the law enforcement community are our neighbors. Their children go to school. They may go to our churches. Many are highly educated with college degrees. Most have gone through extensive training before they put on a badge. Their duty is to protect and serve, and over these many years that is what they have done. I firmly believe that all Americans have the right to protest, and I most certainly believe that Black lives matter as well that all lives matter.
Our nation’s people are of many colors, but we all have one in common, our blood is red.
It is indeed unfortunate that many who would demonstrate peacefully were easily infiltrated by anarchists and others that flaunt society to create a destructive mob. The resulting chaos and insurrection should have been put down with all force necessary. Some media unfortunately helped fuel the fire, and some officials tried to micromanage the response.
To be sure, any officer or anyone who inflicts bodily harm to anyone without due cause should face prosecution. Being a Korean War veteran, on occasion I am thanked for my service.
I am truly thankful knowing that many Americans appreciate that our armed forces protect our way of life. Police are not bullies with badges; they protect and serve and are at many times in harm’s way.
Should you meet one on duty, thank them for their service. They deserve it.
E. Douglas Jones
La Conner
