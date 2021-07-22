Over the past year I have watched the attempts by politicians to reform the police. Our legislators’ goals were to reduce the role of the police, to reduce the scope of their powers, and reduce resources to them. I support high standards and police accountability, but this radical reform is too much, too quick.
Politicians have no idea what an officer does daily. Policing is dangerous, challenging and extremely complex. With the new laws that go into effect on July 25, we will witness how the delivery of police services will change. These changes will impact community and officer safety.
With 40 years of police experience and 25 years of teaching criminal justice, there are endless examples in my mind of the unintended consequences of rushing to create new ways police respond to crime, applications of force, apprehending offenders, and their community care-taking functions, which is largely what they do every day.
Police operations may be forced from a proactive strategy to a reactive mode. That is taking policing backwards to the day I was hired.
Nationally, new laws are preventing officers from making traffic stops for minor offenses, offenders are not arrested for minor crimes, no pursuit of offenders that flee, and eliminating specialty units.
The pendulum is quickly swinging to less offender accountability and greater victimization.
Without offender accountability, crime will rise. Look at Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Oakland, Chicago and others. Police deaths are spiking too. Preventing human suffering from being victimized was once a number one priority.
When police are demonized by society and re-imagined by politicians it hurts communities. Police will be less willing to risk themselves physically and professionally.
Be prepared that police will no longer be able to meet some service expectations that taxpayers expect. Hopefully, adjustments will be made at the next legislative session.
Jerry Dodd
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.