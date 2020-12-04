It’s been a difficult year for our nation's law enforcement families: 238 officers shot, 44 fatally wounded, 149 committed suicide, 252 died in the line of duty and 282 died from COVID-19.
Not only is the work dangerous, but there are emotional tolls, too. Everyone of those officers were moms or dads, sons or daughters, brothers or sisters.
They are not the enemy. Every day they must witness the human struggles of our society as part of their daily routine and are always easy and frequent targets for criticism. Every day they continue to work diligently and make unbelievable personal sacrifices to keep us safe in our homes and in the valley we love.
They truly are your hometown heroes, and we pray and hope that they will not have to make the ultimate sacrifice.
During this holiday season, I ask our community members to take time to show your appreciation to our local peace officer professionals. I know they will appreciate it.
And to those officers reading this, your community appreciates and supports you. Continue to be strong, be safe and stay alive; may God watch over each and every one of you always.
Jerry Dodd
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.