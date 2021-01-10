The actions of rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6 are a culmination of decades-long absence of congressional bipartisanship.
Yes, they were sent there by Trump’s galimatious rhetoric and his attorney who called for “trial by combat” hours before the Capitol riot. But, these actions can also be seen as a result of legislative and executive branches that have been grid-locked for decades.
Trump and his supporters did not come to power because our past and present elected officials were working for the betterment of the country. They came to power because the partisanship divide that began decades ago was a natural outcome caused by elected officials of both sides that have refused to work together on critical issues facing our country. In the aftermath of the riot at the Capitol, this divide shows few signs of reconciliation.
Democrats, stop calling for Trump’s impeachment. You know you have neither the calendar nor the cooperation from the majority party to accomplish this.
Republicans, recognize that until Jan. 20 your most important tasks are to isolate Trump and stop any additional damage to our democracy.
Both parties, find something to agree on. How about a simple, short statement from all elected officials posted on social media that simply supports prosecution of the rioters found to have violated the laws which you are sworn to uphold? How about stop blathering about “working across the aisle” while running for office and find something, anything, that both parties can actually agree on while you are in office?
Recognize you were elected to work together to continue to improve an imperfect union, not to remain in power at the cost of that union.
Reagan said “It’s daylight in America again.” Let’s not be the American generations who complicitly witness the sunset of that day.
Roger Kelley
Big Lake
