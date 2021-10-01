These last two years have been difficult for everyone. However, we aren’t and haven’t made the situation better.

We fight among ourselves declaring each other “uneducated” or “sheeple,” but we aren’t fighting to have our lives return to normal. COVID cases are rising and sites are running out of tests, our resources are dwindling because wearing a mask or getting vaccinated became political rather than about being safe and healthy.

There is always the looming threat of another lockdown. It was not that long ago that the shelves at grocery stores were empty — and slowly it’s been happening again. We’ve made our lives harder by hating each other.

When will we all finally say enough, stop being selfish, and look out for each other?

J.P. Ellis

Sedro-Woolley

