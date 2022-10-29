I am deeply disturbed by the state of our politics.
Elections are often won by who raises the most money to purchase ads that often are distortions or outright lies.
One way to get elected is to raise enough money and start blaming your opponents for all the things going wrong — ads that are designed to distort the truth, purposely create fear and distrust, fail to actually address problems with new policies or proposals or disguise hidden agendas.
I totally agree with the Oct. 15 letter to the editor titled "Do the research before you vote."
Here is one example.
I have been seeing ads that blame Joe Biden for inflation, homelessness and increased violence.
So I asked my friend Google a few questions. This is what I learned.
Inflation: According to Pew Reseach, inflation is not a Joe Biden problem but a worldwide problem caused by supply shortages from COVID-19 first and Putin's war second.
Out of 44 modern nations, we rank in the midrange for rate of inflation with many nations doing far worse.
Increased violence and homelessness: Has Joe Biden and his administration caused an increase in violent crimes and increased homelessness?
According to statiska.com and usafacts.org, both homelessness and violent crimes in this country reached their lowest levels during the Obama/Biden years.
Both downward trends were reversed during the Trump years of 2016-2020 when both began to rise sharply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.