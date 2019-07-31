I am endorsing Celia Ponce Sanchez for Burlington-Edison School Board.
I've known Celia since she was an elementary student. So for years I've known her, known her progressive spirit. She cares for the community; she cares for children. She works to support homeless families and resolve housing issues.
We don't have representation for the Latino community on the School Board, and the consequence is we don't see equality in the different programs for students. And Latino parents need to have someone they can talk to.
Please vote for Celia, and mail your ballot by Aug. 6.
Iris Carias
Mount Vernon city council member
