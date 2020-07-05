Experts agree: Wear your mask.
Sheriff Robert Snaza of Lewis County rounded up some people to hear him talk. He used a bull horn. A video camera was there. (It was anything but spontaneous.)
His pitch? “Don’t be a sheep.” That was his response to Gov. Inslee’s mandate to wear a mask.
Really? Don’t be a sheep? That from a sheriff living in a “taker” county that relies on our help to pay its bills? Over 35% of the Lewis County budget is paid by hard-working residents residing in counties that pay their own way and more. Skagit is one of those “donor” counties.
Besides, who in the heck says it’s OK for any officer to pick and choose which laws they intend to enforce? It’s just one more example of the double standard that we’ve seen.
I have an idea. Let the rogue counties do whatever they want to do. But let’s make sure they do it on their dimes, not ours. Residents of Skagit, San Juan, Whatcom and King counties are tired of bailing out counties that don’t want to play by the rules. Let’s tell our legislators that going forward we don’t want our dollars going to renegade counties.
So who do you believe? A sheriff who is on the dole, or epidemiologists, scientists and doctors?
Imagine if there was a medication that was five times more likely to reduce your chances of getting COVID-19. Everyone would want that medication.
Well, that’s what wearing a mask does. And Sheriff Snaza wants to pretend he knows more than the experts. If it wasn’t a life-and-death matter his big-shot irresponsibility would be laughable.
Footnote: Would it surprise you to learn that most of the “taker” counties in Washington voted for Trump in 2016?
Richard Austin
Mount Vernon
