Article 1, Section 1 of the Washington state Constitution reads: “All political power is inherent in the people, and governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, and are established to protect and maintain individual rights.”
That article doesn’t leave a lot of room for interpretation. The people are the holders of political power, the government gets its “just” powers from the consent of the people, and governments are established to protect individual rights.
Reading through the rest of the state Constitution, I cannot find the article that grants the courts the authority to overturn an election of the people. If all political power is held by the people, how can the courts overturn the passage of I-976? The judge hearing the case took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution.
If government derives its “just powers” from the consent of the governed, and the people have not granted authority to the courts to overturn an election, then what is happening in our court system?
When did the political power move from the people to government? When did the purpose of government change from “protect and maintain individual rights” to protect and maintain government?
Mike Newman
Sedro-Woolley
