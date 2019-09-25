We are amid the most radical changes in all human history as balance occurs in gender-shared power, and patriarchal societies shift. Men are seeing a world where the power they have had or assumed would be theirs is no longer a given. It leads to indignation, rage and desperation in some men. We see it in their faces and their voices.
Women who want to see the status quo continue are also pushing back, realizing that doing so can strengthen their status among some men.
If we watch films and TV shows, it is interesting to assess what they show men about their lives, and how they model ways for women to affirm that vision. I used to suggest to my students it was unlikely any of them would end up being either the wealthy Richard Gere driving up in a limo or the beautiful hooker, Julia Roberts (“Pretty Woman”) swept away to a happy future. Small towns have long memories. Now everyone does.
I can appreciate the fantasy films create, but we should not be surprised our fantasies today are superheroes.
It horrifies and saddens me that men turn to violence in despair in a world that, for them, seems to deny their rightful role and fails to fulfill their expectations. It does not, however, surprise me. Many men see sharing power as positive, but many see it as everything they know collapsing. They long for an earlier era. That is their fantasy. They describe in detail those good old days.
The original ending to “Pretty Woman” was more realistic. She is thrown out of the car, and he drives away to leave her homeless. Homeless. We are watching the last hoorah from the lifetimes of the rich and famous. It’s a nightmare.
Kathy Reim
Sedro-Woolley
