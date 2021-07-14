In regard to the latest state of Texas anti-abortion bill proposal, where the Texas Legislature is essentially deputizing individual citizens to allow them to file lawsuits against any woman having an abortion. Outside of the basic issue of how does anyone else in Texas know who is seeking an abortion in Texas, I would like to propose that the Biden administration employ the "turnabout is fair play" standard.
In 2020, approximately 20,000 Americans were killed by gun violence. (Washington Post) This does not include people who died by suicide due to having easy access to guns. These 20,000 dead people are mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, grandparents, cousins, friends, neighbors, colleagues; you get the power of the idea. These are real lives, breathing, functioning, well-loved people, not embryos.
So, let's pass legislation that allows all Americans to file lawsuits against any gun owner who takes any weapon outside the home. To facilitate this process, gun registration, fingerprinting, photo on file, no gun sale shows, private gun sales are only conducted under approved federally supervised conditions, and gun insurance will be mandatory. Hard to kill anywhere near 20,000 innocent people if guns are required to be kept inside the home.
Have your gun stolen from your home? Instant incarceration. Should have employed better personal responsibility. Doesn't the GOP believe in "personal responsibility?” After all, shouldn't we be committed to the idea of "it's all for the common good?" Time to put aside the selfish notion of "my gun is my right and my want." That is selfish nonsense.
I'll bet we could drop the number of violent gun deaths in the country to near zero with this approach. This seems like just the type of approach the Texas legislature would approve of. So let's start practicing a citizen's "pro-life" approach to gun safety today.
Doug LeClair
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.