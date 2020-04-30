We have been pretty fortunate here in Skagit Valley that our COVID-19 infection and death rates are fairly low, but we are not immune to this pandemic. Nobody is immune.
This virus limits the places we can safely go, and grocery stores are essential, so grocery workers have stepped up to fill a need, making sure the shelves are stocked; but they are being exposed to everyone in the community.
My job as a sales merchandiser requires me to work in many of the grocery stores in Mount Vernon and Burlington to keep the shelves stocked with food. I’m happy to be doing something helpful during this pandemic, but lately I’ve seen a marked uptick in the volume of people casually shopping, in groups, without masks or social distancing.
There are ways we can work together to minimize the risks to each other and grocery workers:
— Designate one person to shop.
— Make a shopping list before going to the store.
— Always wear a mask or face covering when you’re out.
— Don’t touch items unless you are going to buy them.
— Don’t crowd the aisles.
— Consider using a shopping/delivery service, such as Instacart, so you can stay home and keep others safe while still getting the groceries you need.
— If you have a flexible schedule, shop at less crowded times.
It costs nothing to wear a face covering and keep a reasonable distance while out in public. Even if you don't think it's necessary, err on the side of caution. Some people have no choice about being in the stores or staying home where it’s safe. We are there to keep the grocery shelves stocked.
Let’s please work together to keep Skagit Valley healthy.
Jennifer Jacobs
Bow
