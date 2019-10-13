In mid-September, after another horrible mass shooting, Beto O’Rourke announced that “we are coming for your AK-47s and AR-15s.” I would add to his list any semi-automatic weapon of any kind and any magazine that holds more than six cartridges.
It is possible that the next Democratic president could declare a state of emergency stating that all semi-automatic weapons constitute a danger to society. Their owners would be required to give them up for fair compensation. New Zealand bought back these guns, and the process proceeded with little difficulty.
Here, of course, there would be violence, which simply underscores the need to get these weapons off the streets. I have owned guns and shot guns since I was a boy, but the time for easy access to instruments of mass murder is over.
We have legal precedent. Machine guns were outlawed for sale to the general public in the 1930s. In the 1990s, we had a ban on assault weapons. Trump declared a national emergency to build his idiotic wall.
A Democratic president could make a far stronger case for a national emergency for effective gun control. I do not expect rational gun control to occur immediately, but it is coming.
The Republican Party is dying. Trump’s corruption and ignorance are only symptoms of this incipient mortality. Ten years from now Texas, Georgia, Arizona and North Carolina will be Democratic states. Old white people, who make up the backbone of the Trumpistas, are now outvoted by millennials. An overwhelming majority of minorities despise Trump.
With these accelerating demographic changes, there will be no credible path to the presidency for a Trumpista Republican. Yes, we are coming for your semi-automatic weapons. It won’t happen tomorrow, but it will happen.
The Constitution of the United States is not a suicide pact.
James Winchester
La Conner
