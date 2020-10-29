Donald Trump’s American agenda of prosperity and peace has been the common core he holds dear to our liberty and freedom.
It's amazing the other choice would be socialism and higher taxes.
It looks like coming on Monday the new indicator would be a 3.5% GDP forecast for the previous quarter. How about that? Plus a new Supreme Court Justice nomination, his third during his first term.
Only one other president has had more, and he had eight years to do it. This will change the course of conservatism for years to come.
Trump will prevail.
Dave Barber
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.