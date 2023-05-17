It is unlikely that reading a letter to the editor will change minds about women and their medical providers making decisions about reproduction.
One wonders, however, if listening respectfully to women tell their stories — stories that make folks uncomfortable — might make a difference.
These are not new stories. In every culture since the beginning of history, frantic women have ended pregnancies.
One in six women in this country have been or will be the victim of rape. In 2017, 100,000 women reported being raped.
The real number is three times higher — resulting in 30,000 pregnancies per year. (The American Journal of Gynecology) In many states, rape victims undergo a complex process to get the care they need — if they get it at all.
Women also have stories about wanting to complete a pregnancy and having heart-wrenching complications.
Apparently, nature didn’t get the memo about legal time limits. Now the public/government in some states decides how best to protect a woman’s life, her health and her reproductive future. I am proud to live in Washington state.
I was sexually assaulted as a college student. I escaped but have never forgotten the terror. My co-worker, Nick, knew my assailant and reported it to the dean who expelled the rapist. We learned he had raped girls at another university.
Nick walked me to and from work every day for the rest of the semester. As a gay man, he understood the threat.
Religious concerns should focus on stopping men who commit these crimes (only 6% go to jail) and raising men who never commit sexual violence.
Women must have the right to make their own health decisions. I guarantee if men could be pregnant, there would be a free birth control/abortion clinic next to every gas station around the world.
Kathy Reim
Sedro-Woolley
Rapidly increasing gun violence threatens the futures of our children. Our children are at an ever-increasing risk of both gun violence and deteriorating mental health.
One of the first mass shootings, you may recall, was at Columbine High School in Colorado in 1999. Twelve students and one teacher were killed.
We were so shocked.
The rates of both homicides and suicides will continue to go up until we stop sacrificing our children on the altar of the Second Amendment.
The cycle of insanity:
1. A mass shooting occurs.
2. Followed by a public increase in anxiety.
3. Followed by public outcry.
4. Followed by an increase in gun sales.
5. Followed by Democrats trying to pass gun control legislation.
6. Followed by more gun sale profits going into the Republican Party.
7. Followed by the Republican Party blocking all gun control measures.
8. Followed by the Republican Party deflecting campaign responsibility by saying it is not a gun problem but a mental health problem. At the same time, they reject most mental health funding legislation.
9. Nothing is done, and anxiety rises as does the probability of another mass shooting.
