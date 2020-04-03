With the pandemic here, it’s understandable that health concerns may be more on our minds.
What do we require to be healthy? Quality health care for all is important since most of us live, work or travel in close proximity to others. Well-functioning infrastructure that provides clean water and sanitation to all is needed as is, of course, clean air. It’s a false choice that a country as rich as ours can only provide a healthy environment or a healthy economy. We can have both if taxed fairly and governed by those who understand that both are feasible and desirable.
The current pandemic reveals a government ignorant of and opposed to science, thus leaving us unprepared. It’s obviously smart to be ready in advance of a crisis, especially one science warned us about, rather than wait until it’s here. Dirty air, poor water quality and lack of universal health coverage compromise health, leaving people more vulnerable to disease and sickness.
Under the current federal administration, over 90 laws providing environmental and public health protection have been rescinded by executive order. During this pandemic, enforcement of all environmental regulations have been suspended so that industrial waste such as coal ash and hog waste can be dumped into streams. Fossil fuel lobbies have been particularly gratified by this administration at taxpayer and public health’s expense.
This pandemic is a harbinger of the changes global climate change will bring us. We can either rise to the challenge or keep waiting until the crises increase. If this pandemic is estimated to cost the U.S. economy $4 trillion, wonder what dealing with more climate change crisis (wildfires, floods, hurricanes) will cost, not just on a planetary basis but in human suffering.
Gena DiLabio
Mount Vernon
