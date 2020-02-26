I appreciate the Skagit Valley Herald’s recent reporting on the Elwha and the Sidney-Anacortes route. I understand there are competing priorities for limited funds in Olympia — there always are — but this one seems like a no-brainer.
The Sidney run has a long history and is important for Canadian and U.S. tourism, bilateral trade, families and so on. Victoria and Vancouver Island are delightful to visit, but already so hard to get to, despite their proximity. I find it puzzling how we are in this place, given the wealth of Washington state. The ferry system has always been a fundamental aspect of Washington life and should if anything be improved. Ferry system funding seems to be a perennial issue, returning each year like the swans and the snow geese.
The Sidney route is particularly valuable for the Skagit region and needs to be preserved and enhanced.
Scott Railton
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.