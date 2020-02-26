I appreciate the Skagit Valley Herald’s recent reporting on the Elwha and the Sidney-Anacortes route. I understand there are competing priorities for limited funds in Olympia — there always are — but this one seems like a no-brainer.

The Sidney run has a long history and is important for Canadian and U.S. tourism, bilateral trade, families and so on. Victoria and Vancouver Island are delightful to visit, but already so hard to get to, despite their proximity. I find it puzzling how we are in this place, given the wealth of Washington state. The ferry system has always been a fundamental aspect of Washington life and should if anything be improved. Ferry system funding seems to be a perennial issue, returning each year like the swans and the snow geese.

The Sidney route is particularly valuable for the Skagit region and needs to be preserved and enhanced.

Scott Railton

Mount Vernon

