President broke no law
As far as I’m concerned, this ongoing impeachment endeavor is a disgrace to the Democratic Party and our country. A recent letter writer summed up the misguided absurdity when he conveyed that of the witnesses who testified, during the hearings, not a one said that Trump was innocent of anything.
The foundation of this great country of ours is built upon the presumption of innocence until proven guilty and not the other way around. Without adhering to this principal, we will end up with government thugs kicking our doors down for whatever politically correct reason.
There is a near unanimous understanding that Trump is a narcissistic jerk. Many of us deplorables don’t support Trump as a person, but rather for his negotiating style and promised accomplishments. In due respect, as the third branch of our government, Trump does yield powers like no other. Sanctions, tariff rates, foreign policy, to name a few, without the need of congressional approval. In fact, if he doesn’t like what Congress comes up with he can veto it — no questions asked.
If he wants to hold back military aid, he can. He’s the commander in chief. If he wants to ask a foreign leader to look into corruption, he is entitled to and does not have to disclose his motive because he is our duly elected president, who also believes in free speech.
Trump broke no law. These delirious Democrats, behind closed doors, purposely drummed up this entire script in order to cut our president down.
To me, this continuous search for guilt is as un-American as can be.
Marty McNett
Alger
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.