Quoting Teddy Roosevelt: "To announce that there must be no criticism of the president, or that we are to stand by the president, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but it is morally treasonable to the American public."
This president is a pathological liar, a bully, and someone who has surrounded himself with sycophants who know better than to criticize him or any of his ideas, even though that might be harmful to the people of this country.
When he praises the American people for doing their duty in this crisis, he has to read it from a script that someone else has prepared for him.
His almost weekly golfing trips to his Florida resort have cost the taxpayers of this county millions of dollars and will continue to do so. Now I see he has directed the Treasury Department to have his name printed on the checks that are being sent out. What a colossal ego this man has.
Finally, to the supporters of Trump: when you vilify the free press, as the president does whenever something is written he doesn't like, you join his effort to suppress a safeguard of democracy. Be careful what you wish for, because if a free press disappears, so does our ability to see the actual facts and form opinions based on those facts, and not something spouted by a president who makes up his own facts to make himself look good.
People of the world look less and less to an America that welcomed diversity and liberty, and now see Trump disparaging allies, doing away with environmental safeguards and admiring despots. What a sad thing he has done to this country.
Sara Seward
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.