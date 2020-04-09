I find that the White House response to the captain of the aircraft carrier is typical behavior with their belittling and demeaning attacks.
As a Marine serving in 1969, we were responsible for our troops under us, and we fully respected our commanders who stood up for us when it hit the fire. As a vet, I cannot see why any vet or military member would vote or support a "Commander in Chief" who regularly attacks Gold Star families, vets, POWs and current military members.
Maybe if he didn't wimp out with multiple fake deferments and served, he would know how to actually serve the country instead of himself.
Larry Kellems
Mount Vernon
