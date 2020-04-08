Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In my opinion, there can be no more obvious evidence of total lack of leadership and competence than President Trump giving the directive to wear face masks in public and at the same time stating he will not do so himself.

He touts his reliance on the best scientific research and advice and then disregards it out of pure vanity and the illusion that he is somehow above the realities of this crisis. Fact based, timely and clear action is required to save lives and society but we are getting egotistic political soap opera.

November is a long way off in pandemic time, but it must bring us real leaders and a functioning government if we are to survive as a healthy and democratic nation.

Ginny Darvill

Mount Vernon

More from this section

Load comments