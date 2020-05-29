In the wake of the president’s visit to the Ford plant in Michigan, perhaps readers will join me in encouraging him to tour one of the nation’s beleaguered meat packing plants – without a mask, if that continues to be his preference.
He could thank those essential but poorly paid workers for their service, assure them that their employers will continue to pay them and cover their expenses if they get sick, and offer those who are immigrants a fast-track to U.S. citizenship.
Arlene Cook
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.