Helen Price Johnson is the clear choice for your vote for State Senate in the 10th Legislative District. As a lifelong resident of the district, Helen personally understands what makes this place we call home so special. Also, she knows how to solve the challenges we will face in this ever-changing world. Helen will make our future better.
As a three-term Island County commissioner serving both in the majority and the minority parties, Helen is kind and respectful. She truly listens, which is a rare quality in today’s times. She established a well-deserved reputation for working across the aisle and for treating her fellow commissioners and constituents with respect and interest in their points of view.
I have known Helen for many years. She is always knowledgeable about the issues. She has built her career on seeking solutions that support the working families and rural communities she represents.
We already have too much angry noise permeating national and state politics. Elect a real leader who has the experience to bring people together to find opportunities to create more workforce housing, address the healthcare and mental health crises laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic, and resolve the budget crisis facing local and state governments.
Bob Drewel
Clinton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.