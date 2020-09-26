As a former school board director in the South Whidbey School District, I support Helen Price Johnson for Washington senator.
Helen has participated extensively in positions of service to the South Whidbey community her entire adult life. Some well-known examples include her serving as a director on the South Whidbey School Board for two terms from 2001-2008 and her history-making 2008 election as the first woman elected to the Board of Island County commissioners. Helen continues to serve on multiple boards, committees and associations.
All these years of active community involvement have prepared Helen for this next step in leadership. I know that she is a skilled, thoughtful, caring and dedicated member of our community, and I encourage you join in supporting Helen. Vote early.
Linda Racicot
Langley
