I am a 20-year resident of Whidbey Island. I am voting for Helen Price Johnson for our 10th Legislative District because I have known her as an engaged parent and role model for how a public servant should respond to difficult issues.
I first met Helen while working for the South Whidbey School District. I was supporting a student with special needs in choir class, and Helen’s daughter was in that class. Helen was on the school board at the time and was instrumental in moving things forward for our district.
Currently I run an art program called Art As A Way, mainly serving persons with disabilities. Many of my students use para-transit services to get to the studio. When Island Transit suffered a financial collapse, Helen led the effort to change the leadership, installed a system of checks and balances, investment policies and fiscal controls that has benefited Island Transit and therefore my students and my business. Helen continues to serve on the board of directors.
This is the kind of problem-solving leader we need in our state Senate. Join me in electing Helen Price Johnson to the Senate.
Carol Way
Freeland
