Helen Price Johnson has demonstrated thoughtful and approachable leadership the past 12 years as Island County commissioner.
As a state senator representing her constituents of Island, Skagit and Snohomish counties, she will use that experience to give us a voice in our state government. Please join me in voting for Helen Price Johnson as our next state senator representing the 10th legislative district.
Dave Baumchen
Camano Island
