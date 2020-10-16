I am voting for Helen Price Johnson as the 10th Legislative District state senator. Please join me in supporting Helen because she has been supporting the residents of Island County for 20 years. She has the experience, wisdom and temperament to represent our district in Olympia.
She has shown compassionate leadership even when times are hard. She is for helping to ensure our nursing homes and rural communities have access to health care during this crazy time. State law provides health care to legal immigrants and through the Alien Emergency Medical program to our undocumented population. Helen believes it is both humane and economically practical to provide services to immigrants regardless of their status.
Helen is pro-economic growth and works to preserve and restore our precious environment by believing that working together we can achieve both objectives. Helen has been a small-business owner most of her adult life. She understands our regressive tax structure in Washington and looks forward to working across the aisle to resolve tax issues. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing she would like to see implemented right away is a tax holiday for small businesses to ease their burden and keep workers employed.
Peter Macaluso Sr.
Oak Harbor
