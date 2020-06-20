For 10 years on Whidbey, I’ve been able to evaluate Helen Price Johnson as an effective advocate for our community interests in regional government. As a member of the County Planning Commission and the Whidbey Community Foundation, I’ve been able to observe Helen up close.
Her modus operandi is to study an issue, solicit varied inputs and adopt a position.
As befitting a third-generation local small-business owner, Helen is fiscally responsible.
As a former school board member, Helen is determined to improve education in the region.
An appreciator of the natural beauty that surrounds us, she advocates for the environment.
With four adult children, Helen is mindful of the need for living-wage jobs and affordable housing in the district.
As a veteran, I appreciate that Helen has championed expanding veteran benefits and support in Island County.
Helen has repeatedly demonstrated she is her own person. She’s not one to fall in line. She is smart, genuinely interested in the district, open-minded and already well connected with state government. Helen adds impactful value for our district from day one.
Join me in voting for Helen Price Johnson for state senator.
George Saul
Oak Harbor
