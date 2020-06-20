Helen Price Johnson is a proven leader in these unprecedented times. A cry for her kind of leadership comes from our local communities as well as our state.
The people include homeless, veterans, homemakers, business people, children, persons with disabilities, teachers, health care workers, first responders and law enforcement. This leadership must also care deeply and work diligently for the spaces we occupy: our environment, parks, rivers, ocean and marine highway.
This leadership must be able to work to get and keep our community infrastructure sound and safe so that we may get to work, travel and enjoy this beautiful place.
Helen Price Johnson is just the person. She has a track record of working with others to tackle these important issues. She is respected by those she has worked with for over 20 years.
She has served as president of the Washington State Association of Counties and is chair of the Island County COVID-19 Recovery Task Force.
As a three-term commissioner, she worked to diminish our housing shortages and improve our health and human service programs. She will continue to get things done for the people.
Vote Price Johnson for the 10th Legislative District.
Anne Wheeler
Oak Harbor
