Helen Price Johnson has the right stuff to be our state senator. I have known Helen for over 30 years, since she campaigned for good government with her youngest child in a backpack. I worked with Helen while she was on the South Whidbey School Board and as an Island County commissioner.
Helen has always been a champion of the families, the local communities, small businesses, seniors, veterans and farmers that she represents. She has owned a small business with her husband for 25 years and knows what it takes to keep a business running and employees paid.
Helen is a fiscally responsible leader and helped steer Island County through the Great Recession. She and her colleagues made the tough decisions necessary to maintain essential services by cutting government spending by 20%, and she shared the sacrifice of other employees by donating back part of her salary.
She now leads a regional task force to help communities, families and small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. As senator, Helen will double down on her support for more affordable housing and better access to health care.
I know what it takes to be a good senator for the 10th Legislative District, and Helen Price Johnson definitely has the right stuff.
Former Sen. Mary Margaret Haugen
Camano Island
