The 2020 primary rules were/are unconstitutional in this retired lawyer’s opinion.

They required party declaration and did not permit crossover voting. A violation of those rules totally invalidated one’s ballot.

It has been reported that 40% of Washington voters are Independent; the rules disenfranchised them. No box for Independents to mark.

What about the right to privacy when voting? Trampled. All of those disclosures become of record. Independents who favored a Democrat, and a number of Republicans wanted to cross over, but had to lie to do so, were effectively prevented from voting; this is voter suppression.

Many letters have been sent to and published by state newspapers complaining about these rules and rightly so. They are unconstitutional.

David Yamashita

Burlington

More from this section

Load comments