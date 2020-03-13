The 2020 primary rules were/are unconstitutional in this retired lawyer’s opinion.
They required party declaration and did not permit crossover voting. A violation of those rules totally invalidated one’s ballot.
It has been reported that 40% of Washington voters are Independent; the rules disenfranchised them. No box for Independents to mark.
What about the right to privacy when voting? Trampled. All of those disclosures become of record. Independents who favored a Democrat, and a number of Republicans wanted to cross over, but had to lie to do so, were effectively prevented from voting; this is voter suppression.
Many letters have been sent to and published by state newspapers complaining about these rules and rightly so. They are unconstitutional.
David Yamashita
Burlington
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.